Get last minute shopping done at 2023 East Bank Holiday Market

BOSSIER CITY, La. (Arklatex Today) - Here’s your chance to get a special someone a unique gift made by a local artisan.

On Dec. 23, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., the Bossier Arts Council (BAC) is once again hosting its 2023 East Bank Holiday Market at the East Bank Plaza, 630 Barksdale Boulevard. Attendees will have a chance to get their last-minute holiday shopping done before Christmas and enjoy a festive atmosphere.

Activies:

Local vendors

Food trucks

Shining lights

Merry music

To see more events by BAC, visit https://www.facebook.com/bossierarts.

KSLA News 12 gives you the First Alert on breaking news and weather in the ArkLaTex.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.