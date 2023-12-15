Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

Get last minute shopping done at 2023 East Bank Holiday Market

2023 East Bank Holiday Market
2023 East Bank Holiday Market(ksla)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (Arklatex Today) - Here’s your chance to get a special someone a unique gift made by a local artisan.

On Dec. 23, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., the Bossier Arts Council (BAC) is once again hosting its 2023 East Bank Holiday Market at the East Bank Plaza, 630 Barksdale Boulevard. Attendees will have a chance to get their last-minute holiday shopping done before Christmas and enjoy a festive atmosphere.

Activies:

  • Local vendors
  • Food trucks
  • Shining lights
  • Merry music

To see more events by BAC, visit https://www.facebook.com/bossierarts.

KSLA News 12 gives you the First Alert on breaking news and weather in the ArkLaTex.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPD units were dispatched to the 3800 block of Mayfield St.
City council calls for a state of emergency as crime steadily rises in Shreveport
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot
Jonquarius Jones, 26
Shreveport man wanted for allegedly tracking woman with AirTag
MISSING: Christopher Powe
SPD searching for missing 38-year-old man
Shreveport council agrees to lease Millennium Studios to Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson’s G-Unit