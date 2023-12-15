Get last minute shopping done at 2023 East Bank Holiday Market
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (Arklatex Today) - Here’s your chance to get a special someone a unique gift made by a local artisan.
On Dec. 23, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., the Bossier Arts Council (BAC) is once again hosting its 2023 East Bank Holiday Market at the East Bank Plaza, 630 Barksdale Boulevard. Attendees will have a chance to get their last-minute holiday shopping done before Christmas and enjoy a festive atmosphere.
Activies:
- Local vendors
- Food trucks
- Shining lights
- Merry music
To see more events by BAC, visit https://www.facebook.com/bossierarts.
