Fountain of Life Kingdom Church to host Christmas event for Caddo children

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Christmas in Candyland is back for the first time in three years.

The event provides a holiday experience for families who might be struggling to make ends meet this time of year. It’s hosted by pastors Carl and Hattie Franklin, of the Fountain of Life Kingdom Church. They spend the year working with their congregation to collect donations and provide for 150 children across Caddo Parish schools.

Fountain of Life Kingdom Church (Fountain of Life Kingdom Church)

Carl said he and his wife work hard to make their event a special experience for the children and their families.

Christmas in Candyland will be hosted by the Fountain of Life Kingdom Church.

The children will get to enjoy a banquet, crafts, holiday movies and plenty of Christmas magic as they leave with their own goodies — like bikes, tablets, toys and necessities such as clothing and toiletries.

Christmas in Candyland kicks off on Dec. 15 at 5:30 p.m. It will take place at Pierre Bossier Mall, located at 2950 E Texas Street.

