‘Civil Rights in Color’ exhibit captures pivotal moments in Civil Rights Movement

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An art exhibit at a Shreveport high school does more than shine a spotlight on major events in the nation’s history. It also highlights the talent of high school students and the work of a professional mechanic who also is a self-taught artist.

The exhibit is called “Civil Rights in Color: An Exhibition of Pivotal Moments in Civil Rights History.” It opened Dec. 1 at Booker T. Washington High School.

On Thursday (Dec. 14), KSLA was joined live by the artist, John Loyd. He talked about his business, when he first started painting, how the exhibit came about, what he enjoys most about painting and when people can see the artworks.

The exhibit is on display at the school through February 2024.

