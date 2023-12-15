Getting Answers
Caddo grand jury indicts 5, including 4 men on charges of second-degree murder

“The fifth indictment is a secret indictment, with no further details available at this time”
Judge gavel, scales of justice and law books in court(WDTV)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Caddo grand jury has indicted four men on a charge of second-degree murder in connection with four separate homicides earlier this year.

“The fifth indictment is a secret indictment, with no further details available at this time,” the Caddo district attorney’s office reports.

Two of the four who are charged with second-degree murder also face a charge of attempted second-degree murder.

  1. Jotrevius Hawthorne died July 28 after having been shot several times following a party on Ridgeway Avenue in Shreveport. Now 21-year-old Kevin Lamone Hunter, of Shreveport, is formally charged with killing him.
  2. The grand jury also indicted 55-year-old Richard Refund Spencer. The Minden man is charged with shooting Michelle Wells multiple times, killing her, during the course of a domestic dispute Aug. 16.
  3. Brandon Devon Merritt, 27, of Shreveport, is charged with one count each of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. The charges arise from the slaying of 26-year-old Lajah Small and the attempted slaying of John Boone. She was shot outside a nightclub on Mansfield Road on Sept. 2.
  4. And 19-year-old Jadaveun Devon Dillard, of Oil City, also is charged with one count each of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. C’Aundre Anderson, 21, died after being shot Sept. 10 outside his residence in Vivian. Dillard also is accused of trying to kill Cuviondrick Anderson.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX:

