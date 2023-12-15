Caddo DA’s Office spreads Christmas joy to pre-k students
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - More than 50 pre-k students enjoyed an early Christmas Thursday when the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office took on the role of Santa Claus.
Office staff and assistant district attorneys visited Caddo Heights Math/Science Elementary first and brightened the day of 40 students with the help of Principal Cleveland Mouton. The little ones received gifts and stockings stuffed with treats.
Santa’s posse then moved on to Midway Elementary Professional Development School, where another 19 pre-k students were given gifts.
District attorney staff will head to Atkins Elementary Dec. 15 to spread Christmas happiness to more than a dozen Pre-K students.
