Caddo DA’s Office spreads Christmas joy to pre-k students

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - More than 50 pre-k students enjoyed an early Christmas Thursday when the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office took on the role of Santa Claus.

Office staff and assistant district attorneys visited Caddo Heights Math/Science Elementary first and brightened the day of 40 students with the help of Principal Cleveland Mouton. The little ones received gifts and stockings stuffed with treats.

Santa’s posse then moved on to Midway Elementary Professional Development School, where another 19 pre-k students were given gifts.

Caddo Parish District Attorney’s office staffers and school personnel distribute wrapped gifts and stockings to students at Caddo Heights Math/Science Elementary Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office)

Students at Caddo Heights Math/Science Elementary receive early Christmas gifts from the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s office Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office)

District attorney staff will head to Atkins Elementary Dec. 15 to spread Christmas happiness to more than a dozen Pre-K students.

