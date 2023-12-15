Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

Caddo DA’s Office spreads Christmas joy to pre-k students

Caddo Parish District Attorney’s office personnel join Midway Elementary Professional...
Caddo Parish District Attorney’s office personnel join Midway Elementary Professional Development School Principal Lashonda Diouf (center, back row) and Pre-K students for an early Christmas gift delivery, Thursday, December 14, 2023.(Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - More than 50 pre-k students enjoyed an early Christmas Thursday when the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office took on the role of Santa Claus.

Office staff and assistant district attorneys visited Caddo Heights Math/Science Elementary first and brightened the day of 40 students with the help of Principal Cleveland Mouton. The little ones received gifts and stockings stuffed with treats.

Santa’s posse then moved on to Midway Elementary Professional Development School, where another 19 pre-k students were given gifts.

Caddo Parish District Attorney’s office staffers and school personnel distribute wrapped gifts...
Caddo Parish District Attorney’s office staffers and school personnel distribute wrapped gifts and stockings to students at Caddo Heights Math/Science Elementary Thursday, December 14, 2023.(Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office)
Students at Caddo Heights Math/Science Elementary receive early Christmas gifts from the Caddo...
Students at Caddo Heights Math/Science Elementary receive early Christmas gifts from the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s office Thursday, December 14, 2023.(Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office)

District attorney staff will head to Atkins Elementary Dec. 15 to spread Christmas happiness to more than a dozen Pre-K students.

KSLA News 12 gives you the First Alert on breaking news and weather in the ArkLaTex.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen shot dead; 3 juveniles arrested
Caddo Parish Courthouse in Shreveport, La.
5-judge panel reaches 3-2 decision on Whitehorn’s appeal in contentious Caddo sheriff race
Shreveport council agrees to lease Millennium Studios to Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson’s G-Unit
SPD units were dispatched to the 3800 block of Mayfield St.
City council calls for a state of emergency as crime steadily rises in Shreveport
A Gainesville High School baseball player has died weeks after being seriously injured in a...
High school baseball player dies after being accidentally hit in head by bat

Latest News

Fountain of Life Kingdom Church
Fountain of Life Kingdom Church to host Christmas event for Caddo children
Senior Focus: Tips to help make senior living quarters feel like home
Senior Focus: Tips to help make senior living quarters feel cozy like home
"Civil Rights in Color" exhibits pivotal moments in Civil Rights Movement
‘Civil Rights in Color’ exhibit captures pivotal moments in Civil Rights Movement
SUSLA group to collect donated goods Dec. 16 to help create 500 winter survival kits
SUSLA group to collect donated goods Dec. 16 to help create 500 winter survival kits