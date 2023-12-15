Bossier church raffling off free bikes for kids Saturday morning

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - One Bossier City church is looking to get kids cruising into this Christmas season.

For the past 10 years, bikes have been given away as a way for Destiny Church to show love to their community. On Friday afternoon (Dec. 15), the church purchased 100 bikes from Academy in preparation for Saturday’s big bike crusade. The bikes will be available for children between the ages of 2 and 15-years-old. Parents can register their child Saturday morning for a chance to win.

”We just see people just get excited, the kids get excited, the parents. I’ve have parents come up to us and just literally crying because they weren’t able to afford bikes for Christmas, or really anything for Christmas,” said David Divelbiss, pastor at Destiny Church. ”The heartbeat of God is people, and also giving, and we just want to give back to the City of Bossier, and even south Shreveport. That is kind of where we are. We just want to give back to the community and be a blessing, and help people understand the love of God.”

Doors will open at 10 a.m. Saturday morning (Dec. 16) at Parkway High School. The raffle will happen in the girls gym, located at 2010 Colleen Dr. in Bossier City.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.