Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

5 officers cleared in 2 separate deadly shootings in Shreveport this year

A man died after being shot by Shreveport police during a traffic stop at 9:31 p.m. April 23,...
A man died after being shot by Shreveport police during a traffic stop at 9:31 p.m. April 23, 2023, at Mansfield Road at Valleyview Drive. The department’s community response unit was conducting the traffic stop when “a struggle ensued with an armed occupant of the vehicle” and he was shot, a police spokesperson said.(Source: Cody Jennings/KSLA News 12)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The officers involved in two separate deadly shootings that happened in Shreveport earlier in the year have been cleared by a grand jury, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office reports.

The grand jury handed down its decision Thursday, Dec. 14. The cases being considered involved the deaths of Robert Diamond, 60, and Joseph Taylor, 33.

Joseph Dewayne Taylor, 33
Joseph Dewayne Taylor, 33(Laverne Taylor)

Diamond was shot and killed by SPD officers back on May 29 on Old River Drive. The DA’s office says officers responded to a 911 call to Diamond’s home that was placed by his wife after he reportedly expressed suicidal ideations. He had allegedly relapsed after being in rehab for alcohol addiction. When officers entered the house, Diamond was reportedly drunk and armed with a gun, the DA’s office reports. He allegedly told officers “he was a dead man walking.” Officers told Diamond to trop his gun multiple times. The DA’s office says he did not comply and was shot. Diamond was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

The officers involved in this case were Joseph McNally and David McClure.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 1 man dies after officer-involved shooting in Riverwalk neighborhood

And back on April 23, Taylor was shot and killed by police during a traffic stop near the intersection of Mansfield Road and Valleyview Drive. LSP says Taylor was armed with a handgun when he got into a physical struggle with three officers. Taylor was shot during the incident and taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Body and dashcam footage in that case was released not long after the incident happened on May 10.

WARNING: THE FOOTAGE BELOW IS GRAPHIC

The three officers involved in the deadly incident with Taylor were Anthony Visciotti, Terri Simmons, and Daniel Denby. LSP reports it was Ofc. Visciotti who fired the shots.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPD units were dispatched to the 3800 block of Mayfield St.
City council calls for a state of emergency as crime steadily rises in Shreveport
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot
Jonquarius Jones, 26
Shreveport man wanted for allegedly tracking woman with AirTag
Shreveport council agrees to lease Millennium Studios to Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson’s G-Unit
MISSING: Christopher Powe
SPD searching for missing 38-year-old man

Latest News

Shop & See
Shop & See vendor fair happening Dec. 17
3 artsy holiday events presented by SRAC
Celebrate artsy holidays with 3 Christmas events by SRAC
Party with a Purpose is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023 at the Shreveport Aquarium in...
RISE Shreveport to host 12th Annual Party with a Purpose
A Merry TubaChristmas happening Dec. 16
A Merry TubaChristmas happening Dec. 16