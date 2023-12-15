5 officers cleared in 2 separate deadly shootings in Shreveport this year

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The officers involved in two separate deadly shootings that happened in Shreveport earlier in the year have been cleared by a grand jury, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office reports.

The grand jury handed down its decision Thursday, Dec. 14. The cases being considered involved the deaths of Robert Diamond, 60, and Joseph Taylor, 33.

Joseph Dewayne Taylor, 33 (Laverne Taylor)

Diamond was shot and killed by SPD officers back on May 29 on Old River Drive. The DA’s office says officers responded to a 911 call to Diamond’s home that was placed by his wife after he reportedly expressed suicidal ideations. He had allegedly relapsed after being in rehab for alcohol addiction. When officers entered the house, Diamond was reportedly drunk and armed with a gun, the DA’s office reports. He allegedly told officers “he was a dead man walking.” Officers told Diamond to trop his gun multiple times. The DA’s office says he did not comply and was shot. Diamond was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

The officers involved in this case were Joseph McNally and David McClure.

And back on April 23, Taylor was shot and killed by police during a traffic stop near the intersection of Mansfield Road and Valleyview Drive. LSP says Taylor was armed with a handgun when he got into a physical struggle with three officers. Taylor was shot during the incident and taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Body and dashcam footage in that case was released not long after the incident happened on May 10.

WARNING: THE FOOTAGE BELOW IS GRAPHIC

The three officers involved in the deadly incident with Taylor were Anthony Visciotti, Terri Simmons, and Daniel Denby. LSP reports it was Ofc. Visciotti who fired the shots.

