Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

What’s Your Story? “It’s always good to bless somebody else”

What's your story?
What's your story?
By Aaron Dietrich
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Weston Wolves baseball team is giving a group of special needs kids a Christmas that they won’t soon forget. The young men hand-picked 56 gifts to give to the kids, making some new friends on the way.

In this edition of “What’s Your Story?” Emmy-nominated feature reporter Aaron Dietrich highlights these athletes’ amazing service.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caddo Parish Courthouse in Shreveport, La.
5-judge panel reaches 3-2 decision on Whitehorn’s appeal in contentious Caddo sheriff race
Teen shot dead; 3 juveniles arrested
Miguel Mannuel Foret, DOB: 9/21/2005
Teen sentenced to life for raping child
Shreveport council agrees to lease Millennium Studios to Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson’s G-Unit
FILE - The 2023 report from Mental Health America’s “Mind The Workplace” listed the top 10...
Here are the top 10 most stressful jobs of 2023

Latest News

Attorney provides insight on ruling in Nickelson vs. Whitehorn
Attorney provides insight on ruling in Nickelson vs. Whitehorn
New casino breaks ground in Bossier City
Shreveport council agrees to lease Millennium Studios to Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson’s G-Unit
Registration underway for SPAR winter camps
SPAR offering winter camps during holiday break
SPD units were dispatched to the 3800 block of Mayfield St.
City council calls for state of emergency in Shreveport as crime rates steadily rise