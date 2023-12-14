What’s Your Story? “It’s always good to bless somebody else”

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Weston Wolves baseball team is giving a group of special needs kids a Christmas that they won’t soon forget. The young men hand-picked 56 gifts to give to the kids, making some new friends on the way.

In this edition of “What’s Your Story?” Emmy-nominated feature reporter Aaron Dietrich highlights these athletes’ amazing service.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.