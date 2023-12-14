What to expect at Independence Bowl; safety guidelines to follow

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The city of Shreveport steps on the national stage once again for the Independence Bowl, and Shreveport Police will be reinforcing strict safety guidelines during the event.

On Dec. 16, at 8:15 a.m., one of the biggest NCAA football games will kick off at the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl stadium, 3301 Pershing Boulevard. In this year’s Independence Bowl game, the California Golden Bears and Texas Tech Red Raiders will face off, the teams and their fans will be traveling a long way to visit Shreveport.

Plenty of fun will be had before the game with lots of tailgating and some live bands, including DJ Yoshi playing. Other activities to look forward to include tons of food, vendors, and cornhole.

The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) is looking forward to a safe weekend at the game, and officers want to remind attendees of a few safety protocols.

“It’s one of the times that Shreveport is gonna be showcased on the national stage. ESPN is gonna be here,” says Corporal Chris Bordelon, with SPD. “We have teams coming from outside of our state and from a long distance away, and this is gonna be the only time many of them are gonna have the opportunity to see what our area has to offer. So we were like, we really want to give them the best experience that we can.”

Protocols and guidelines:

A clear bag policy will be strictly enforced.

No outside food or drinks.

Weapons, including mace, knives, and tasers are now allowed

No smoking or vaping in the stadium

No umbrellas

No lasers

No ice chests

SPD also wants to remind attendees to be cautious in the parking lot and to lock their vehicles.

