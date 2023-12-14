Getting Answers
Suspect had no prior connection to murdered priest, prosecutors say

Funeral details were released for Fr. Stephen Gutgsell, who was murder in Fort Calhoun on Sunday.
By Gina Dvorak and Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BLAIR, Neb. (WOWT/Gray New) - Prosecutors say the man accused of killing a Catholic priest had no prior connection to him.

Kierre Williams, 43, made his first appearance before a judge Thursday morning via Zoom. Williams faces homicide charges in the death of Father Stephen Gutgsell.

Father Stephen Gutgsell died after deputies found him stabbed in the rectory of Catholic...
Father Stephen Gutgsell died after deputies found him stabbed in the rectory of Catholic church in Nebraska Sunday.(Archdiocese of Omaha via WOWT)

Gutgsell, 65, died after deputies found him stabbed in the rectory of a Catholic church in Fort Calhoun on Sunday. Authorities said during a news conference Thursday that he had made the call to 911 himself after being stabbed in the face and back.

Along with first-degree murder, Williams is charged with possession of a firearm while committing a felony, burglary, and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. The court was also informed that Williams has warrants in five other states.

The judge has ordered him to be held without bond.

Kierre Williams, 43, is accused of killing Father Stephen Gutgsell, according to officials in...
Kierre Williams, 43, is accused of killing Father Stephen Gutgsell, according to officials in Washington County, Nebraska. (Washington Co., NE Sheriff's Office)

During a press conference, Washington County Sheriff Mike Robinson said the community is “spooked” by Gutgsell’s murder.

“And I understand why they are,” he said.

As the investigation continues, authorities have advised people to lock their doors and be vigilant, and report any suspicious activity to the authorities.

Authorities were unable to provide further details into the investigation, such as a possible motive or whether the rectory was locked before the attack.

Funeral services for Father Gutgsell have been set for Monday morning at St. Cecilia Cathedral in Omaha, with a public visitation, vigil, and Holy Rosary service on Sunday in Fort Calhoun.

Copyright 2023 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

