SPD searching for missing 38-year-old man

MISSING: Christopher Powe
MISSING: Christopher Powe(Shreveport Police Department)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:27 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing man.

Christopher Powe, 38, was last known to be in the 9400 block of Coronado Drive. He is 5′9″ tall, weighs around 200 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair. Powe was seen wearing a blue jean shirt and khaki pants.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact police at (318) 673-7300.

