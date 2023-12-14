SPAR offering winter camps during holiday break
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Parents, do you have to work while your children will be out of school for the upcoming Christmas break and don’t have a babysitter?
Shalon Lewis joined KSLA on Wednesday (Dec. 13) to discuss SPAR’s winter camps.
The camps will run from Dec. 20 to Jan. 5 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. They will be closed on Christmas and New Years Day.
According to SPAR, transportation is not provided but the camps are free. For more details and to secure a spot, call Kimberly Lejay at 318-401-6977.
