SPAR offering winter camps during holiday break

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Parents, do you have to work while your children will be out of school for the upcoming Christmas break and don’t have a babysitter?

Shalon Lewis joined KSLA on Wednesday (Dec. 13) to discuss SPAR’s winter camps.

The camps will run from Dec. 20 to Jan. 5 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. They will be closed on Christmas and New Years Day.

🌟 REGISTRATION STILL UNDERWAY for SPAR Winter Camps! 🌲❄️ Gear up for a winter wonderland adventure at SPAR Winter... Posted by SPAR on Tuesday, December 12, 2023

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW:

According to SPAR, transportation is not provided but the camps are free. For more details and to secure a spot, call Kimberly Lejay at 318-401-6977.

MORE FROM THE KSLA CAFE:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.