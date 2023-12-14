Getting Answers
Shreveport mayor has yet to say whether he’ll declare emergency over rise in violent crime

By Jasmine Franklin and Curtis Heyen
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux has not yet said publicly whether he will declare a state of emergency because of a rise in violent crime in his city.

Tonight on KSLA News 12, we ask him how close he is to deciding whether to issue the proclamation.

The Shreveport City Council asked the mayor for the declaration Tuesday (Dec. 12)

Earlier the same day, Arceneaux sent the following missive to council members about the problem:

City leaders have made several efforts this year to help combat crime. But according to the Shreveport Police Department, the number of homicides and shootings have increased compared to 2022. Authorities have recorded nearly 80 homicides and 190 shootings thus far this year.

City Council members have said that declaring a state of emergency potentially could open the door for the city to receive federal funds and more other resources to help combat crime.

