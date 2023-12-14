Shreveport man wanted for allegedly tracking woman with AirTag
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is looking for a man wanted for stalking.
Police say Jonquarius Jones, 26, is accused of placing an AirTag on the victim’s vehicle in order to track her. A warrant has been issued for his arrest on one count of tracking device prohibited.
Anyone with information on Jones’ whereabouts should call SPD at 318-673-7300 #3, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 318-673-7373.
