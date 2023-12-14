Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

San Antonio hosts Los Angeles, looks to stop home skid

San Antonio comes into a matchup with Los Angeles as losers of nine home games in a row
NBA: San Antonio Spurs
NBA: San Antonio Spurs(NBA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Los Angeles Lakers (14-10, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (3-19, 15th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -2.5; over/under is 227.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio plays Los Angeles looking to end its nine-game home slide.

The Spurs are 3-13 in Western Conference games. San Antonio ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 13.3 fast break points per game led by Devin Vassell averaging 2.5.

The Lakers are 11-7 in Western Conference play. Los Angeles is third in the NBA with 35.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Anthony Davis averaging 8.9.

The Spurs average 109.4 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than the 112.6 the Lakers give up. The Lakers average 10.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 fewer made shots on average than the 14.1 per game the Spurs allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Victor Wembanyama is averaging 18.8 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.8 blocks for the Spurs. Keldon Johnson is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Davis is averaging 23.7 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.7 blocks for the Lakers. Taurean Prince is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 0-10, averaging 107.0 points, 44.4 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.7 points per game.

Lakers: 6-4, averaging 116.1 points, 46.1 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Charles Bassey: out for season (knee).

Lakers: Jarred Vanderbilt: out (back), Gabe Vincent: out (knee), Jalen Hood-Schifino: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Teen shot dead; 3 juveniles arrested
Caddo Parish Courthouse in Shreveport, La.
5-judge panel reaches 3-2 decision on Whitehorn’s appeal in contentious Caddo sheriff race
Shreveport council agrees to lease Millennium Studios to Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson’s G-Unit
A Gainesville High School baseball player has died weeks after being seriously injured in a...
High school baseball player dies after being accidentally hit in head by bat
SPD units were dispatched to the 3800 block of Mayfield St.
City council calls for a state of emergency as crime steadily rises in Shreveport

Latest News

Generic Basketball
Evee’s 29 help Rice down Incarnate Word 80-57
NFL Commisoner Roger Goodell, left, and the Mayor of Sao Paulo, Brazil, Ricardo Nunes smile...
NFL approves regular-season game for Brazil in 2024 in more international expansion
FILE - Las Vegas Aces forward Angel McCoughtry (35) sets up a play during the first half of...
Angel McCoughtry signs on to play in Athletes Unlimited basketball league
LeBron James claps after his son, Southern California guard Bronny James scored a three-point...
LeBron James says 'moment was everything' seeing son Bronny's debut for Southern Cal