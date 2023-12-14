Rain returns to wrap up the work week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - We’re still expecting our next weather maker to settle in at the end of the work week. Some rain will linger into the start of the weekend, but we’ll be back to dry conditions for the end of it. Temperatures will remain mild for this time of year through next week with no signs of cold air showing up for the time being.

For the rest of tonight look for mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will chill back into the low to mid 40s in most areas.

More clouds are back on Thursday, but some sunshine may peek through from time to time. Temperatures will be warmer than average for mid-December with afternoon highs reaching the low to mid 60s in most areas.

Friday will start off dry, but look for thickening clouds through the day with rain beginning to move in by mid to late afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 60s again before rain arrives.

Widespread rain is expected Friday night across the area with rain totals that could exceed an inch in some areas. By daybreak Saturday, the steady rain will be pushing out of the area, but showers are likely to linger through at least midday. We’ll begin to dry in the afternoon, but cloudy skies will likely remain keeping temperatures back in the mid to upper 50s for afternoon highs.

If you’re headed to the Independence Bowl Saturday evening to watch Cal take on Texas Tech, plan on cool, but dry conditions. Temperatures will fall from the 50s into the 40s throughout the course of the game.

Sunshine will return on Sunday with temperatures bouncing back into the 60s for highs. Next week looks continued mild and quiet through midweek. Mornings will be chilly in the 30s, but the afternoons look pleasant with highs in the 60s.

