Rain returns to the ArkLaTex on Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A milder start for most of us on this Thursday with temperatures in the 40s as you head out the door. Overall, I’m expecting a lot more sunshine today and this will result in a warmer afternoon with temperatures in the upper 60s. Should be a fantastic day to get outside if you can!

Friday will start off dry, but look for thickening clouds through the day with rain beginning to move in by mid to late afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 60s again before rain arrives.

Widespread rain is expected Friday night across the area with rain totals that could exceed an inch in some areas. By daybreak Saturday, rain will be quickly exiting to the east with most of the day now appearing dry. Clouds will linger for awhile but we should see some sun returning by late afternoon. It will also be a cooler day with highs generally in the upper 50s.

If you’re headed to the Independence Bowl Saturday evening to watch Cal take on Texas Tech, plan on cool, but dry conditions. Temperatures will fall from the 50s into the 40s throughout the course of the game.

Sunshine will return on Sunday with temperatures bouncing back into the 60s for highs. Next week looks continued mild and quiet through midweek. Mornings will be chilly in the 30s, but the afternoons look pleasant with highs in the 60s.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

