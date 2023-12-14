Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

Rain returns to the ArkLaTex on Friday

By Matt Jones
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:54 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A milder start for most of us on this Thursday with temperatures in the 40s as you head out the door. Overall, I’m expecting a lot more sunshine today and this will result in a warmer afternoon with temperatures in the upper 60s. Should be a fantastic day to get outside if you can!

Friday will start off dry, but look for thickening clouds through the day with rain beginning to move in by mid to late afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 60s again before rain arrives.

Widespread rain is expected Friday night across the area with rain totals that could exceed an inch in some areas. By daybreak Saturday, rain will be quickly exiting to the east with most of the day now appearing dry. Clouds will linger for awhile but we should see some sun returning by late afternoon. It will also be a cooler day with highs generally in the upper 50s.

If you’re headed to the Independence Bowl Saturday evening to watch Cal take on Texas Tech, plan on cool, but dry conditions. Temperatures will fall from the 50s into the 40s throughout the course of the game.

Sunshine will return on Sunday with temperatures bouncing back into the 60s for highs. Next week looks continued mild and quiet through midweek. Mornings will be chilly in the 30s, but the afternoons look pleasant with highs in the 60s.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen shot dead; 3 juveniles arrested
Caddo Parish Courthouse in Shreveport, La.
5-judge panel reaches 3-2 decision on Whitehorn’s appeal in contentious Caddo sheriff race
Shreveport council agrees to lease Millennium Studios to Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson’s G-Unit
A Gainesville High School baseball player has died weeks after being seriously injured in a...
High school baseball player dies after being accidentally hit in head by bat
Brett Booth, 43
Bossier man arrested for alleged solicitation of minor

Latest News

Next weather maker arrives on Friday
Matt's morning weather update
Rain returns at the end of the week
Rain returns to wrap up the work week
Rain returns at the end of the week
Jeff's Wednesday evening weather update
Rain likely Friday evening
The dry and mild trend continues; Rain likely Friday afternoon
Rain likely Friday evening
Austin's Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update