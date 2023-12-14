Rain likely tomorrow

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! Partly cloudy skies are likely today with another afternoon of mild temperatures with highs in the low to mid-60s. That’s pretty much it for your Thursday. It will be breezy throughout the day up to about 15 miles per hour. Tonight, lows will drop to the mid-40s.

Friday will start off dry, but look for thickening clouds through the day with rain beginning to move in by mid to late afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid-60s again before rain arrives. Widespread rain is expected Friday night across the area with rain totals that could exceed an inch in some areas. By daybreak Saturday, rain will be quickly exiting to the east with most of the day now appearing dry. Clouds will linger for a while but we should see some sun returning by late afternoon. It will also be a cooler day with highs generally in the upper-50s.

If you’re headed to the Independence Bowl Saturday evening to watch Cal take on Texas Tech, plan on cool, but dry conditions. Temperatures will fall from the 50s into the 40s throughout the course of the game. Sunshine will return on Sunday with temperatures bouncing back into the 60s for highs. Next week looks mild and quiet through midweek. Mornings will be chilly in the 30s, but the afternoons look pleasant with highs in the 60s.

