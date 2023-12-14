Members of California and Texas Tech's football teams have fun in their game, before the main event
Both sides take part in Big Game Welcome Party
Published: Dec. 14, 2023
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - While it’s not time to kickoff the 47th annual Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl just yet, it doesn’t mean there’s not a competition going on.
Inside Shreveport’s Riverview Hall, members of California and Texas Tech’s football teams competed in several games, including Family Feud and Jeopardy.
The Independence Bowl kicks off Saturday at 8:15.
