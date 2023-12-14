Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

Members of California and Texas Tech's football teams have fun in their game, before the main event

Both sides take part in Big Game Welcome Party
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:21 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - While it’s not time to kickoff the 47th annual Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl just yet, it doesn’t mean there’s not a competition going on.

Inside Shreveport’s Riverview Hall, members of California and Texas Tech’s football teams competed in several games, including Family Feud and Jeopardy.

The Independence Bowl kicks off Saturday at 8:15.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caddo Parish Courthouse in Shreveport, La.
5-judge panel reaches 3-2 decision on Whitehorn’s appeal in contentious Caddo sheriff race
Teen shot dead; 3 juveniles arrested
Miguel Mannuel Foret, DOB: 9/21/2005
Teen sentenced to life for raping child
Shreveport council agrees to lease Millennium Studios to Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson’s G-Unit
FILE - The 2023 report from Mental Health America’s “Mind The Workplace” listed the top 10...
Here are the top 10 most stressful jobs of 2023

Latest News

Cal and Texas Tech arrive in Shreveport for 47th annual I-Bowl
Texas vs. LSU December 16 Tickets & Start Time
Terrence Graves
Southern University names Terrence Graves as new head football coach
Adam Kirby looks at player during Shreve's game versus Northwood
Captain Shreve Head Football Coach Adam Kirby accepts same position at Magnolia High School in Arkansas