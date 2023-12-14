The I-20 West All-Stars look to end East's reign in clash of North Louisiana's best

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - There’s one big game taking place in the Ark-La-Tex this weekend, but there’s another battle featuring much of North Louisiana’s top high school football talent.

Sunday, the 7th annual I-20 East versus West All-Star Game will take place at Hoss Garrett Stadium on the campus of Ruston High School.

Recent history has not gone in favor of the West. The East All-Star team is 5-1 all time in this yearly tug-of-war of talent stretching across the 318 area code.

The game will kickoff Sunday at 2:00.

