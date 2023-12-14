Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

The I-20 West All-Stars look to end East's reign in clash of North Louisiana's best

The East All-Stars have won five of the last six meetings
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:50 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - There’s one big game taking place in the Ark-La-Tex this weekend, but there’s another battle featuring much of North Louisiana’s top high school football talent.

Sunday, the 7th annual I-20 East versus West All-Star Game will take place at Hoss Garrett Stadium on the campus of Ruston High School.

Recent history has not gone in favor of the West. The East All-Star team is 5-1 all time in this yearly tug-of-war of talent stretching across the 318 area code.

The game will kickoff Sunday at 2:00.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caddo Parish Courthouse in Shreveport, La.
5-judge panel reaches 3-2 decision on Whitehorn’s appeal in contentious Caddo sheriff race
Teen shot dead; 3 juveniles arrested
Miguel Mannuel Foret, DOB: 9/21/2005
Teen sentenced to life for raping child
Shreveport council agrees to lease Millennium Studios to Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson’s G-Unit
FILE - The 2023 report from Mental Health America’s “Mind The Workplace” listed the top 10...
Here are the top 10 most stressful jobs of 2023

Latest News

Cal players raise trophy after defeating Texas in Family Feud
Members of California and Texas Tech's football teams have fun in their game, before the main event
Cal and Texas Tech arrive in Shreveport for 47th annual I-Bowl
Texas vs. LSU December 16 Tickets & Start Time
Terrence Graves
Southern University names Terrence Graves as new head football coach