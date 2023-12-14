Financial housekeeping: 3 things to do before the year ends
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The clock is ticking down until 2024. And as the holidays keep us busy, KSLA wants to remind you about some key things to keep in mind.
On Wednesday (Dec. 13), KSLA was joined live by Colin Evans, of Evans Financial Group. He discussed what should be done as 2023 wraps up.
He talked about:
- Roth conversions
- Qualified charitable distributions
- Required minimum distributions
WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW:
MORE WAYS OF MAKING ENDS MEET:
Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.