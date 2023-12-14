Getting Answers
Financial housekeeping: 3 things to do before the year ends

(Unsplash.com)
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The clock is ticking down until 2024. And as the holidays keep us busy, KSLA wants to remind you about some key things to keep in mind.

On Wednesday (Dec. 13), KSLA was joined live by Colin Evans, of Evans Financial Group. He discussed what should be done as 2023 wraps up.

He talked about:

  • Roth conversions
  • Qualified charitable distributions
  • Required minimum distributions

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW:

MORE WAYS OF MAKING ENDS MEET:

