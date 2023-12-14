Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

Evee’s 29 help Rice down Incarnate Word 80-57

Led by Travis Evee’s 29 points, the Rice Owls defeated the Incarnate Word Cardinals 80-57 on Wednesday
Generic Basketball
Generic Basketball(wtoc)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Travis Evee scored 29 points and Rice beat Incarnate Word 80-57 on Wednesday.

Evee was 12 of 16 from the field for the Owls (4-6). Mekhi Mason scored 14 points while going 4 of 13 from the floor, including 1 for 6 from 3-point range, and 5 for 5 from the line, and added five rebounds. Max Fiedler had 12 points and and 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season.

Josiah Hammons led the way for the Cardinals (3-7) with 13 points. Shon Robinson added 11 points for Incarnate Word. In addition, Josh Morgan finished with seven points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Teen shot dead; 3 juveniles arrested
Caddo Parish Courthouse in Shreveport, La.
5-judge panel reaches 3-2 decision on Whitehorn’s appeal in contentious Caddo sheriff race
Shreveport council agrees to lease Millennium Studios to Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson’s G-Unit
A Gainesville High School baseball player has died weeks after being seriously injured in a...
High school baseball player dies after being accidentally hit in head by bat
SPD units were dispatched to the 3800 block of Mayfield St.
City council calls for a state of emergency as crime steadily rises in Shreveport

Latest News

NFL Commisoner Roger Goodell, left, and the Mayor of Sao Paulo, Brazil, Ricardo Nunes smile...
NFL approves regular-season game for Brazil in 2024 in more international expansion
FILE - Las Vegas Aces forward Angel McCoughtry (35) sets up a play during the first half of...
Angel McCoughtry signs on to play in Athletes Unlimited basketball league
NBA: San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio hosts Los Angeles, looks to stop home skid
LeBron James claps after his son, Southern California guard Bronny James scored a three-point...
LeBron James says 'moment was everything' seeing son Bronny's debut for Southern Cal