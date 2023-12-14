Community Development Institute coming to Bossier City

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A national program focused on training community leaders and economic development professionals is coming to town thanks to the Bossier Chamber of Commerce and Louisiana Tech University.

The Community Development Institute is meant to strengthen and build up communities. This is done by developing the ability of participants to identify community assets, set goals, encourage collaboration with stakeholders and bring local organizations and businesses together. It will be the only site in the state.

“Hosting this accredited training in an area of the state that is made up of many rural communities will help provide guidance to local leaders and encourage their thoughtful engagement in growth opportunities. We look forward to working with the Bossier Chamber and Louisiana Tech to offer this certification in Louisiana,” said Secretary of Louisiana Economic Development Don Pierson.

Ideal participants would include elected officials, city employees, chamber directors, economic developers, nonprofit leaders, bankers, state employees and anyone dedicated to community improvement.

“Personally, I have attended four years of Community Development Institute at the University of Central Arkansas and have brought a lot of those practices back to incorporate into our work at the Bossier Chamber,” said Lisa Johnson, president/CEO of the Bossier Chamber. “I could not be more excited to bring this training to our community.”

The CDI program is a three-week experience. Unlike other CDI sites, the Bossier location will have participants complete all three sessions within a year. After the sessions, participants are eligible to take the Professional Community and Economic Developer exam to earn certification.

All sessions will happen t the Louisiana Tech Academic Success Center. Officials say they wanted to bring this program to the state due to the outmigration trend of residents.

The Bossier City site will be a satellite of the site at the University of Central Arkansas, the birthplace of CDI, which started in 1987.

