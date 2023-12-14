Getting Answers
California and Texas Tech touchdown in the Ark-La-Tex, before the 47th annual Independence Bowl

Bears and Red Raiders face off Saturday at 8:15
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 2:28 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Saturday isn’t here, yet. But, the excitement of the upcoming Independence Bowl is spreading across Shreveport-Bossier.

Both teams arrived in town on Wednesday to warm welcomes and plenty of mardi gras beads. The Red Raiders came into Shreveport first, with the Bears following right behind.

After both teams arrived from Shreveport Regional Airport, Cal went straight to the I-Bowl to work out. Only the first 15 minutes were open.

Texas Tech made their way at home, and headed straight for the hotel. Second-year Head Football Coach, Joey McGuire along with a pair of Texas Tech players spoke to the media.

The Justin Wilcox led Bears unloaded their luggage, and addressed the media ahead of Saturday’s date.

The 47th annual Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl gets underway, Saturday at 8:15.

