Two-day event to feature 25′ Christmas trees, hay bale art and a farmers’ market

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The LSU AgCenter is hosting a two-day event featuring holiday fun over at the Red River Research Station.

The event will feature everything from a 20-foot tall snowman, Mr. and Mrs. Claus, and art made of hay bales.

On Tuesday, Dec. 12, KSLA was joined live by Bill Waltman, research coordinator and manager of the Red River Research Station. He talked about how much pictures with Santa cost, and more details of the event.

EVENT DETAILS

Friday, Dec. 15

Christmas Movie Night at the Farm, 6 p.m.

Limited to first 200 people

Tickets are $5 each

Call 318-408-0971 to register

Saturday, Dec. 16

Farmers Market with Santa, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Featuring vendors and hay bale art

