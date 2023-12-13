Getting Answers
Teen shot dead; 3 juveniles arrested

“Evidence from this crime scene stretched from Haughton to Bossier City to Shreveport,” Bossier sheriff says
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) — An 18-year-old has been shot dead. And now three juveniles face charges in connection with his death.

Authorities say the suspects and the victim were acquaintances and had been together prior to the homicide.

“Evidence from this crime scene stretched from Haughton to Bossier City to Shreveport,” Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington said Tuesday (Dec. 12). “Our men and women worked this tragic event all night, all day today and are still following up on details.”

It was shortly after 9:30 p.m. Monday when the Bossier Sheriff’s Office received a call about someone lying in the parking lot in 100 block of Walnut Ridge Lane in Haughton. That’s where deputies found a male dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Sheriff’s detectives and crime scene investigators were able to identify a vehicle believed to be connected to the homicide and notified surrounding law enforcement agencies. The Bossier City Police Department reported they currently were taking a report about that vehicle having been stolen.

Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives went to that location and were able to gather enough information to connect the theft to the homicide in Haughton.

Additional interviews and evidence led to the identification of the suspects.

One juvenile was arrested early Tuesday morning and charged with first-degree murder. Detectives arrested the other two juveniles later Tuesday.

“I am extremely proud of our dedicated detectives, crime scene investigators and deputies,” Whittington said. “... The Bossier Sheriff’s Office will spare no effort to make sure those who choose to violate the law are held accountable for their actions.”

Authorities urge anyone with any information about the homicide to call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.

