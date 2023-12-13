Getting Answers
Southern University names Terrence Graves as new head football coach

Terrence Graves
Terrence Graves(WAFB)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:52 PM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University has named Terrence Graves as the new head coach of its football team.

Graves was announced as coach on Tuesday, Dec 12. He was previously the assistant head coach, special teams coordinator, and linebackers coach.

He was also named the interim Southern University head football coach for the remainder of its season after Eric Dooley was relieved of his duties.

RELATED: Eric Dooley out as Southern University Football head coach

Graves and the safeties coach Sean Wallace led the Jags to a 27-22 victory over Grambling State in the 50th Bayou Classic. The Jaguars finished with a 6-5 season.

Graves has won nine championships, five SWAC Championships and four HBCU National Championships, according to the university. He helped guide Southern to the 1997 and 2003 HBCU National Championship and 1997, 1998, 1999 and 2003 SWAC Championship.

He is also the only person in Bayou Classic history to win on both sides as a head coach.

Southern University Athletics held a press conference on Wednesday, Dec 13, to officially introduce him as the 21st head football coach.

Southern University welcomes Terrence Graves as the newly named head coach of the Jags' football team.

