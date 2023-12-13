Getting Answers
Red Kettle campaign donations falling short in Texarkana compared to prior year

By Fred Gamble
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Texarkana Salvation Army leaders say the annual Red Kettle fundraising drive is on schedule, but community support is lagging behind.

“According to our benchmarks, we are about $16,000 lower this year than we were last year,” Capt. Jaun Gomez, commander of the Salvation Army in Texarkana, said.

He says the Red Kettle campaign is the main fundraiser for the nonprofit and it supports more than just Christmas programs.

“In fact, we started a new program which is the Boys and Girls Club. It also funds things like the only family shelter in Texarkana. We have our soup kitchen and our food boxes.” Gomez said.

The goal for this year Kettle Drive is to raise $115,000. All money raised will remain in Texarkana.

“However, we know this community has always come through for the Salvation Army and other community partners, so we are looking forward to what these last couple of days as to what bell ringing will look like,” Gomez said.

Bell ringers will remain on the job until Dec. 24.

