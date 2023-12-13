Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

Power outage planned for Dec. 16 at Willis-Knighton Bossier Health Center

By KSLA Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - NEWS RELEASE FROM WILLIS-KNIGHTON HEALTH SYSTEM:

WK Bossier Health Center will have a planned power outage Saturday, Dec. 16, beginning at 8 a.m. for a power system upgrade. The outage is expected to last from eight to 10 hours. The hospital and emergency room will remain open and patient care activities will continue as usual, with the use of generator power. No television service will be available during this time.

“Patients, family members and visitors should not be alarmed as this has been carefully planned to assure a high level of comfort and safety for our patients,” said Vince Sedminik, WK Bossier administrator.

The outage will not affect Quick Care Bossier, 2300 Hospital Drive, which will conduct business as usual from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

STAY FIRST ALERT WITH THE KSLA NEWS 12 APP ➣

KSLA News 12 gives you the First Alert on breaking news and weather in the ArkLaTex.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caddo Parish Courthouse in Shreveport, La.
5-judge panel reaches 3-2 decision on Whitehorn’s appeal in contentious Caddo sheriff race
Teen shot dead; 3 juveniles arrested
Miguel Mannuel Foret, DOB: 9/21/2005
Teen sentenced to life for raping child
FILE - The 2023 report from Mental Health America’s “Mind The Workplace” listed the top 10...
Here are the top 10 most stressful jobs of 2023
Shreveport council agrees to lease Millennium Studios to Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson’s G-Unit

Latest News

Mind Matters: The cycle of domestic violence - Vickie Kinnard's story
MIND MATTERS: Woman who survived near-death experience with abuser tells her story
Louisiana family makes history with first HIV-positive heart donation, supported by Covington...
Louisiana family makes history with first HIV-positive heart donation, supported by Covington facility
In 1965, Louisiana Governor John McKeithen signed a law establishing a branch of the LSU...
LSU Health Shreveport providing medical education for 50 years; history of its rise from the ‘60s to the present
Louisiana family makes history with first HIV-positive heart donation, supported by Covington...
Louisiana family makes history with first HIV-positive heart donation, supported by Covington facility