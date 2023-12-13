Power outage planned for Dec. 16 at Willis-Knighton Bossier Health Center

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - NEWS RELEASE FROM WILLIS-KNIGHTON HEALTH SYSTEM:

WK Bossier Health Center will have a planned power outage Saturday, Dec. 16, beginning at 8 a.m. for a power system upgrade. The outage is expected to last from eight to 10 hours. The hospital and emergency room will remain open and patient care activities will continue as usual, with the use of generator power. No television service will be available during this time.

“Patients, family members and visitors should not be alarmed as this has been carefully planned to assure a high level of comfort and safety for our patients,” said Vince Sedminik, WK Bossier administrator.

The outage will not affect Quick Care Bossier, 2300 Hospital Drive, which will conduct business as usual from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

