New Orleans marks 13 days without a homicide for first time since Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the first time since Hurricane Ida, New Orleans has gone 13 consecutive days without a homicide.

According to MCC data, there have been 213 homicides year-to-date, a decrease of 18.7% from 262 in the same period last year.

“It’s certainly a positive sign for the community and the city,” said Michelle Foster, Vice-President of the Metropolitan Crime Commission. “We’re not only seeing a reduction in homicides but across the board in violent crime. We’re seeing less shootings, armed robberies, and carjackings. It’s an overall reduction.”

Despite the progress, the number of murders in 2022 and 2023 surpass the five-year low of 113 homicides recorded in 2019.

“We still have a long way to go to get back to the really positive number of 2019... that significant low,” Foster said.

Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams says although the stats are trending in the correct direction, he believes there is still a lot of work to do.

“You gotta have prevention, which is outside of the criminal justice system, you gotta have policing, robust policing through all communities and prosecution of the cases they make,” Williams said. “We have to prioritize and keep prioritizing the crimes that matter most to the community.”

CRIME TRACKER

New La. task force aims to tackle juvenile incarceration rates

NOPD’s new crime lab now not expected to fully open until 2027, despite testing backlog

Convictions of female Frickey carjackers force transfer of women prisoners to all-male Angola

Fugitive juvenile Kai Jefferson escaped custody 9 months ago without public notice, source says

Williams said strategies put in place with his office as well as NOPD under former interim superintendent Michelle Woodfork and Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick are working. NOPD and the DA’s Office are focusing on where crime is peaking and shutting down businesses known for crime.

“It’s important to look at those force multipliers because they augment the woman power and manpower issues we’re having in the police department and what you’re seeing in the court system as well,” Williams said.

Williams maintains his office is working with partners on all levels to build stronger cases while focusing on taking repeat offenders off the streets. Wednesday, Williams participated in a roundtable discussion with leaders throughout New Orleans on addressing youth violence.

“We’re going after the adults who are pulling young people into lives of crime, whether they are stealing guns left in cars or they are stealing cars,” Williams said. “We have to go after the adults who are really making money from this criminal enterprise. We have to get to those root causes.”

Williams is hopeful reduced crime stats will continue into the new year as Governor-elect Jeff Landry is committing more troopers in the city and assistance from the Attorney General’s Office.

“Having more bodies in this fight is going to be a very big deal and I think the criminal element is going to be paying attention to it,” Williams said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.