Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

Mount Canaan, Galilee churches to present ‘Nativity’

Mount Canaan, Galilee churches to present ‘Nativity’
Mount Canaan, Galilee churches to present ‘Nativity’
By KSLA Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:07 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two Shreveport churches are coming together to host a nativity event for the holidays.

Galilee Baptist Church & Mount Canaan Baptist Church are presenting “Nativity,” a narrative musical from the African American perspective. The show will be a combination of scripture, poetry, dance and song.

The event takes place at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 20 at Galilee. Church leaders Jerry Maiden and Vincent Williams sat down with KSLA on Wednesday, Dec. 13 to share more about the joint event.

WATCH THE INTERVIEW>>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caddo Parish Courthouse in Shreveport, La.
5-judge panel reaches 3-2 decision on Whitehorn’s appeal in contentious Caddo sheriff race
Teen shot dead; 3 juveniles arrested
Miguel Mannuel Foret, DOB: 9/21/2005
Teen sentenced to life for raping child
FILE - The 2023 report from Mental Health America’s “Mind The Workplace” listed the top 10...
Here are the top 10 most stressful jobs of 2023
According to the FDA report, the patient was brought into the room and entered the MRI...
Patient brings concealed gun into MRI machine, gets shot in buttocks

Latest News

Mount Canaan, Galilee churches to present ‘Nativity’
Mount Canaan, Galilee churches to present ‘Nativity’
Meet the Grinch, donate toys at ‘Welcome to Whoville’ event
Meet the Grinch, donate toys at ‘Welcome to Whoville’ event
LSU AgCener is holding a holiday event Dec. 15-16 that feature 25' Christmas trees, hay bale...
Two-day event to feature 25′ Christmas trees, hay bale art and a farmers’ market
Stuff the Bus 2023 Toy & Gift Drive
Gifts collected for 1,500+ homeless Caddo students in Stuff the Bus campaign