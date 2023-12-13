Mount Canaan, Galilee churches to present ‘Nativity’

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two Shreveport churches are coming together to host a nativity event for the holidays.

Galilee Baptist Church & Mount Canaan Baptist Church are presenting “Nativity,” a narrative musical from the African American perspective. The show will be a combination of scripture, poetry, dance and song.

The event takes place at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 20 at Galilee. Church leaders Jerry Maiden and Vincent Williams sat down with KSLA on Wednesday, Dec. 13 to share more about the joint event.

