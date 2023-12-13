MIND MATTERS: Woman who survived near-death experience with abuser tells her story

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Domestic violence cuts across every segment of the population, and no one is immune to the trauma.

One Shreveport woman who survived a near-death experience with an abuser shared her story with KSLA’s Priscilla Borrego.

Vickie Kinnard was a counselor with a sharp intuition for reading people. So when a man named Sterling showed up in her life with nothing but positive traits, after a few months, she was quick to say yes to his proposal.

“Kind, he was very charismatic, people liked him. He could just slide into a conversation with anybody,” Kinnard said of Sterling.

It would be just days after she got married that the first violent encounter would come. After driving over a railroad track a little too fast, the bottom of her car scraping the tracks, the honest mistake sent him into a violent rage.

“And the next thing I knew, there was blood gushing from my face from where he broke my nose, and put my two teeth through my lip on my top lip,” Kinnard described the attack.

After the beating, Sterling pleaded for forgiveness, convincing her it was all a mistake.

“You try to rationalize it, to make it okay because it’s brand new,” Kinnard said.

Over the next nine months, it became a daily nightmare. He forced her to camp deep in the woods of Georgia, Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas, all the while Kinnard was trying to plan her escape, knowing if she didn’t get away, she might lose her life.

“You’ve heard the threats against your family if you leave, or if you say something, ‘I am going to kill your family,’” said Kinnard.

Caddo Parish assistant district attorney and chief of the Domestic Violence Special Victims Unit, Britney Green, says when a victim tries to leave an abusive relationship, the abuser sees it as a diminished time of control over the victim.

“When a victim seeks to leave the abuser, there can be an escalation of violence. I can tell you that in several of the domestic violence homicide cases that I have personally prosecuted, the murder occurred after the victim sought to separate herself from the abuser,” Green said.

Green also says the data shows it takes approximately seven attempts before a victim is able to successfully leave an abuser, and that many factors can contribute to that number.

It was on June 3, 2014 that Kinnard’s life would change forever. With a knife to her throat, Sterling detailed his plans to kill her. Kinnard pleaded to use the bathroom at a local Walmart, and on the way to the bathroom, she managed to lock eyes with another woman.

“I mouthed the words, ‘please help me,’ and she was on her cell phone and I didn’t realize that she was already on the phone with the police. As I was walking up, she had already called. She just knew that something wasn’t right,” recalled Kinnard.

A few minutes passed, and an officer arrived.

“And when Sterling saw that officer walking towards me, he ran,” said Kinnard.

After three months, police finally caught up with him in Utah. He was charged with false imprisonment, assault and battery, and tampering with communications; he served around seven and a half years in prison. Kinnard says the emotional and physical scars will take a lifetime to heal from, and that she still fears his return.

“I still know he is going to come back, I just don’t know when,” she said.

“Well number one, there is a huge amount of fear. You’re looking over your shoulder for at least some time, sometimes more depending on how aggressive the partner was, but you are walking around and you are at the grocery store, you’re doing your day-to-day, you are constantly looking over your shoulder, you are constantly living in fear, you are kind of in hiding. So I would say the first six months to a year, you’re not really living, you are just surviving,” said Valencia Jones, licensed counselor and owner of Valencia MHP.

Kinnard wants others to know her story, and that if there’s one thing to take away from her story, it’s this:

“If it happens once, it will happen again.”

