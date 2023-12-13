Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

Kid Rock says he’s ending his Bud Light boycott

Kid Rock told rightwing host Tucker Carlson he is ending his boycott of Bud Light.
Kid Rock told rightwing host Tucker Carlson he is ending his boycott of Bud Light.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Recording artist Kid Rock said he is done boycotting Bud Light.

Kid Rock recently told rightwing host Tucker Carlson Bud Light “deserved a black eye and they got one” for its partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

However, he said he’s over it.

The rapper was one of the first people to boycott the beer after it briefly partnered with Mulvaney.

In April, Kid Rock posted a video of himself shooting cases of Bud Light with a machine gun and yelling profanities.

Bud Light’s Mulvaney partnership led to a significant and lasting sales slump for the brand.

Some core customers abandoned the beer, and Bud Light’s botched response alienated supporters of the LGBTQ community.

Kid Rock’s boycott may have actually ended months before his announcement. His Nashville bar was already serving Bud Light by the summer, and the musician himself was seen drinking it in August.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caddo Parish Courthouse in Shreveport, La.
5-judge panel reaches 3-2 decision on Whitehorn’s appeal in contentious Caddo sheriff race
Teen shot dead; 3 juveniles arrested
Miguel Mannuel Foret, DOB: 9/21/2005
Teen sentenced to life for raping child
FILE - The 2023 report from Mental Health America’s “Mind The Workplace” listed the top 10...
Here are the top 10 most stressful jobs of 2023
Shreveport council agrees to lease Millennium Studios to Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson’s G-Unit

Latest News

Attorney provides insight on ruling in Nickelson vs. Whitehorn
Attorney provides insight on ruling in Nickelson vs. Whitehorn
New casino breaks ground in Bossier City
Lee Jeter serves on the Bossier Board of Election Supervisors. He believes the Caddo sheriff...
FULL INTERVIEW: Lee Jeter with Bossier Board of Election Supervisors, speaks on Caddo race
Displaced families in southern Gaza struggle to keep water and mud out of their tents...
9 Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza City ambush in sign that Hamas resistance is still strong
Caddo Board of Election Supervisors President Brenda Traylor speaks on Caddo Parish sheriff...
FULL INTERVIEW: Brenda Traylor weighs in on Caddo sheriff recount lawsuit