Gifts collected for 1,500+ homeless Caddo students in Stuff the Bus campaign

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - SporTran and Healthy Blue Louisiana worked together to bring less fortunate Caddo students some holiday cheer through its annual “Stuff the Bus” Toy & Gift Drive.

The corporations call on the community to help fill a city bus with toys and gifts benefiting local children.

The toys and gifts that were collected were delivered to the Caddo Parish School Board the morning of Dec. 12. This fundraiser benefits over 1,500 homeless students attending Caddo schools. SporTran, Healthy Blue Louisiana, Caddo Parish School Board, National Panhellenic Council of Shreveport, and Party with a Purpose were at the gift drop off.

School board member Dottie Bell, one of the leaders of the Stuff the Bus campaign said this year’s success makes her emotional.

“I know that the community is listening. The community knows we have a homeless problem in the city of Shreveport,” she said. “And the community knows that all these sweet babies did not ask to come into this situation, but all we can do is put a smile on their faces. That’s what I thank everybody for.”

Bell also said this year, for the first time, two unnamed homeless students will receive scholarships.

