The dry and seasonable stretch continues...

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Tuesday! Tonight brings another chilly one with temperatures reaching the upper 30′s and lower 40′s and some spots. More clouds will be rolling in throughout the night presenting us with a partly to mostly cloudy day for your Wednesday. Temperatures will be maximizing in the lower 60′s across the area with some areas struggling to reach the 60 degree mark.

The clouds will remain in the area for the rest of the day on Wednesday as well as Thursday and Friday. The warming trend continues for our lows as they will reach the mid 40′s in Shreveport by the end of the week. The high pressure system continuously moving eastward and out of the region causes these clouds to enter.

The newest updates on our next weather maker in the ArkLaTex brings rainfall amounts down to around 1-1.25 inches of rain still to our southeast Texas regions near Nacogdoches county with around 0.5 inches near Shreveport. The time table of the system looks to now be between Friday afternoon to early Saturday afternoon, but check in with us as we get closer to the event for any changes.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.