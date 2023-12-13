Getting Answers
The dry and mild trend continues; Rain likely Friday afternoon

By Austin Evans
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! Another mild day in the ArkLaTex with temperatures rising to a few degrees above average at best. Cloudy skies will continue through the rest of the day with bouts of sunshine through the afternoon. The mostly cloudy skies will stick around through the night with lows only dropping to the low and mid-40s overnight.

Our dry and mild pattern will continue for Thursday and most of Friday with highs both days in the mid-60s and overnight lows in the 40s.

By Friday evening, our next storm system will start to arrive from the west with rain quickly overspreading the region. Widespread rain will then continue through Friday night before wrapping up around midday on Saturday. Rainfall totals will be higher in the western half of the ArkLaTex where over an inch of rain is likely while totals to the east will be lighter. Starting Sunday and then continuing into much of next week, it’s back to the dry and mild pattern across the region with highs returning to the low 60s.

