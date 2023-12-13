Dry & mild pattern continues

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s another chilly start across the ArkLaTex with wake up temperatures mostly in the 30s. As we head through the day, clouds will be on the increase but despite this, it will end up being another mild day with highs in the low to mid 60s. In general, these numbers are about 5 degrees above normal for mid December.

Our dry and mild pattern will continue for Thursday and most of Friday with highs both days in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the 40s.

By Friday evening, our next storm system will start to arrive from the west with rain quickly overspreading the region. Widespread rain will then continue through Friday night before wrapping up around midday on Saturday. Rainfall totals will be higher in the western half of the ArKLaTex where over an inch of rain is likely while totals to the east will be lighter.

Starting Sunday and then continuing into much of next week, it’s back to the dry and mild pattern across the region with highs returning to the low 60s.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.