City council calls for state of emergency in Shreveport as crime rates steadily rise

SPD units were dispatched to the 3800 block of Mayfield St.(KSLA)
By Jasmine Franklin and Amia Lewis
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport City Council has called on Mayor Tom Arceneaux to declare a state of emergency due to increased crime in Shreveport.

2023 has been a violent year for the city. Shreveport police told KSLA they’ve responded to 190 shootings, and there have been almost 80 homicides. Many citizens are concerned for their safety.

“It’s scary. Like I said, you don’t know when it’s going to happen or where it could happen,” Shreveport resident Jennifer Frazier said.

On Tuesday, Dec. 12, the city council unanimously voted in favor of passing the resolution for a state of emergency. Council members said this could potentially provide federal dollars and more resources to combat crime.

At this time, Arceneaux has not declared a state of emergency or approved the council’s motion. Councilman Alan Jackson, Representative for District E, stated the declaration would be a step toward reducing violence.

”That is the current message that we’re sending out. We want to send out a new message saying, ‘hey, we have a zero tolerance for crime in Shreveport. We’re declaring this city a state of emergency. We are no longer tolerating crime. We’re putting every single effort, every available resource out there on the streets in order to address this issue,’” Jackson said.

