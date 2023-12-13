Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

Church baptizes 141 people in one day: ‘We have never seen anything like this’

FILE -- A multisite Upstate Church in South Carolina baptized 141 new believers on Dec. 3.
FILE -- A multisite Upstate Church in South Carolina baptized 141 new believers on Dec. 3.(cameris via Canva)
By Todd Williams and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A church in South Carolina says its team baptized more than 100 worshippers in just one day.

Representatives with the First Baptist Church said 141 people were baptized on Dec. 3 after an evangelistic teaching series on church ordinances.

“We have never seen anything like this in our church,” BaptistPress quoted senior pastor Wayne Bray. “To think that 141 people followed the Lord in baptism is truly unimaginable for me. I feel so blessed to be the pastor of Upstate Church.”

Membership at the multisite church has reportedly grown by more than 57 percent in the past decade.

In addition to three sites in the Simpsonville area, campuses are in Anderson, Greenville and Mauldin.

“Our hope was to have someone scheduled for baptism in every service on every campus,” Bray said. “This was overwhelming.”

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers could be seen cordoning off an area with tape and about nine police units and two...
Man dies after being chased through Shreveport park and tased; LSP investigating
Miguel Mannuel Foret, DOB: 9/21/2005
Teen sentenced to life for raping child
Caddo Parish Courthouse in Shreveport, La.
Panel of judges reaches decision on Whitehorn’s appeal in contentious Caddo sheriff race
According to the FDA report, the patient was brought into the room and entered the MRI...
Patient brings concealed gun into MRI machine, gets shot in buttocks
Caddo Parish Courthouse in Shreveport, La.
Whitehorn’s appeal, Nickelson’s rebuttal heard by 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal

Latest News

Red Kettle campaign donations falling short in Texarkana compared to prior year
Mind Matters: The cycle of domestic violence - Vickie Kinnard's story
MIND MATTERS: Woman who survived near-death experience with abuser tells her story
Israeli soldiers take positions near the Gaza Strip border, in southern Israel, Monday, Dec....
Israel and US show sharp divisions over mounting casualties and future of war against Hamas
Mind Matters: The cycle of domestic violence - Vickie Kinnard's story
Mind Matters: The cycle of domestic violence - Vickie Kinnard's story