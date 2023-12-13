Central mayor explains idea behind using some drainage funds to build new city hall

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The City of Central’s mayor is looking to use money previously set aside to fix drainage issues to build a new city hall.

Most people remember just how bad Central and other areas flooded back in 2016, and for the past 7 years, local leaders have been working to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

“We’re doing more for drainage than we’ve ever done,” Mayor of Central Wade Evans said.

Mayor Evans says the city already has $3.5 million in the budget this year dedicated just to drainage work. That’s on top of $3.9 million the city received from the Amite Tributaries Project years ago, also meant for drainage issues.

“We’re trying to do some regional stuff here, local detention, so we can take the water out of the watershed to maintain it here before it goes down river. So we’ve got a total of $60 million we’re applying for different projects… We’ve already been awarded $5 million and $13 million of that 60 (million),” Mayor Evans said.

But with so much money already going to the problem, the mayor is looking to repurpose that $4 million previously set aside from the Amite Tributaries Project to build a new city hall.

“So we’re busy doing drainage. It’s a fallacy that we’re taking money from drainage to spend on a city hall. We’ve got $65 million, we’ve got $20 million in our general fund. It’s not whether or not we’re going to do drainage work; we’re not taking away anything from drainage. If anything, we’re doing more drainage than we’ve ever done, and so the reality is this is just political talking points, and not necessarily the truth as it rings true in the fact of our budget,” Mayor Evans explained.

The mayor says the topic was riled up Monday night, Dec. 11, by his political opponent and former Mayor of Central David Barrow, who posted about the city council deciding on transferring the funds to his Facebook page.

“This is more of a strategy to stall and try to not move forward on us building a city hall, that’s what this is all about,” Mayor Evans said.

Evans says the close-to-$4 million dollars in funding was already matched, thanks to help from State Senator Bodi White years ago. Therefore, he says the city would not really be hit at all from this transfer.

“Our four million was not needed to be just stuck in that line item, and so instead of moving it—which we could easily do. Hey, we’re moving it from this project back to the general fund. See, you can’t just spend it from here if it’s dedicated for this project. Well, we don’t need it for that project. We will appease the naysayers, and we’ll amend it, and we’ll take three million from our general fund tonight and do it with that,” Mayor Evans continued.

The current city hall is small and located in a strip mall. Officials say they can’t even hold council meetings there.

“Currently, we’re holding our council meetings at the school board facility, which isn’t big enough. The desk isn’t wide enough for all our staff and board members. And so, we’re making do, we’ve made do for years, but as a city, at what point do you say, ‘We need a city hall. We need to have an office building to do the work of the city’?” Mayor Evans said.

A plan for Central's new city hall. (Duhe, Lester | City of Central)

But some residents are on the fence about using the drainage money in general, and about if a new city hall is actually needed.

“It’s just a building, and if they have adequate staff and what they need, I think that that’s should suffice,” Central resident Annette Nelson said.

“City business should be conducted out of city hall,” said one resident who did not want to be identified.

“A building doesn’t make operations work better, it’s the people that make operations work better,” said another resident.

“Why is right now the right time to get this city hall, you think?” questioned WAFB’s Lester Duhe’.

“Because it’s time, because we have the resources. We have the available manpower and have the knowledge base. We have the support of the voters, and we just had an election. I had 61% of the vote, and everybody knew I wanted to build a city hall. Everybody that voted for me knew I wanted to build a city hall, and they knew where I wanted to build a new city hall. And look, if a decision to build a city hall is what people vote for, then they’re not looking at the big picture. I mean, look at our whole body of work. And so, we’re in year one, this thing will be finished next year. We’ll continue to spend millions every year doing drainage and road work,” Mayor Evans answered.

The item on transferring the money was deferred until the city council’s next meeting in January.

Mayor Evans says the new city hall would be built next to the Central Community School District Office and would cost more than $6 million in total. He’s hopeful to break ground at the end of the first quarter of 2024.

