Bossier man arrested for alleged solicitation of minor
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Violent Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Bossier Sheriff’s Office worked together on an undercover operation to arrest a Bossier City man.
Brett Booth, 43, was arrested on Dec. 9 following a social media investigation. Officials say he was believed to be meeting a juvenile for sex.
Booth met FBI Task Force members instead and was arrested for computer aided solicitation of a minor. He was booked into the Bossier Parish Maximum Security Jail with a bond of $75,000.
