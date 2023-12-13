Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

50 Cent celebrates approval of G-Unit production studio in Shreveport

Rapper 50 Cent attends an NBA basketball game between the Sacramento Kings and the Indiana...
Rapper 50 Cent attends an NBA basketball game between the Sacramento Kings and the Indiana Pacers in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)(José Luis Villegas | AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (WVUE) - Rapper and entrepreneur Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson secured unanimous city council approval to establish a G-Unit Films and Television studio in Shreveport.

The lease for Millennium Studio, which is owned by the city, costs $2,400 annually with Jackson’s company managing building maintenance. The lease is for 30 years with an option to renew for an additional 15 years.

Councilwoman Tabitha Taylor, speaking to KSLA News 12, says the decision will move Shreveport back into the entertainment sphere.

“We already know that 50 Cent is a mighty mogul in the entertainment business,” Taylor told the news outlet following the decision on Tuesday (Dec. 12). “But, the residual effects for local businesses here is what’s going to be felt. We have rebranded Shreveport in the entertainment industry, and now we are considering ourselves back again as an entertainment mecca.”

50 Cent celebrated the news Wednesday morning on social media, sharing images of the studio.

“All roads lead to Shreveport if you ready to work in film and television. G-Unit Studios is officially in Louisiana,” he wrote.

G-Unit Films and Television has produced the series “Power,” “Black Mafia Family,” and “For Life.” The company is reportedly eyeing a TV adaptation of “8 Mile,” according to Complex.

Beyond the entertainment landscape, 50 Cent heralded the move as a significant moment of unity for the city.

“The significance of this picture is great. A Republican mayor’s office and a democratic majority City Council have never voted unanimously together on anything,” 50 Cent said in a lengthier statement to his fans. “This picture is historic. This day actually represents the future of Shreveport. Betting on me is not a gamble. It’s a sure thing.”

Shreveport shares new details on 50 Cent's lease of Millennium Studios
Shreveport shares new details on 50 Cent's lease of Millennium Studios

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caddo Parish Courthouse in Shreveport, La.
5-judge panel reaches 3-2 decision on Whitehorn’s appeal in contentious Caddo sheriff race
Teen shot dead; 3 juveniles arrested
Miguel Mannuel Foret, DOB: 9/21/2005
Teen sentenced to life for raping child
FILE - The 2023 report from Mental Health America’s “Mind The Workplace” listed the top 10...
Here are the top 10 most stressful jobs of 2023
According to the FDA report, the patient was brought into the room and entered the MRI...
Patient brings concealed gun into MRI machine, gets shot in buttocks

Latest News

Louisiana 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal courtroom
Appellate judges question legality of DeSoto DA's LACE program
Drought impacts corn crop
Louisiana's 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal heard arguments May 22 on whether to reverse a lower...
Defamation case against Shreveport Mayor, CAO tossed out by Court of Appeal
How to advertise with KSLA News 12
Megan ACT Test