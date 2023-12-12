Staying mild through the week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Tuesday! Sunny skies with some passing clouds are expected today, and temperatures will continue to be very mild. Highs today are likely to rise to the low to mid-60s once again, with some locations in the southern zones possibly reaching the upper-60s. Tonight, partly cloudy skies continue with lows dropping to the upper-30s and low-40s.

This mild and dry pattern will then continue for Wednesday and Thursday with highs on both days in the mid-60s under a partly cloudy sky. Not bad for this time of year!

Looking ahead to Friday, our next weathermaker will start to arrive from the west in the form of a weak cold front. Rain will overspread the region from west to east by late afternoon and then continue into Saturday morning before moving out by Saturday afternoon. We could hear a few rumbles of thunder but any major storm threat will stay well to our south. Not much cold air behind this front with highs by Sunday and early next week back in the low-60s once again.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.