SPD looking for missing 69-year-old woman

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Dianne Fant, 69, was last seen on Dec. 12 in the 2900 block of Quinton Street. She is 5′ tall and weighs around 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing polka-dot pants with white sweatpants pulled over, a black shirt with roses on it, a beige jacket and a walking cane.

If you have any information on Fant’s whereabouts, please contact police at (318) 673-7300.

