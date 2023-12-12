Shreveport council faces adoption of 2024 spending plans

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport City Council members today will consider adopting a general fund budget for fiscal year 2024.

Also on the table are five proposed amendments to the spending plan.

Council members convened at 3 p.m. at Government Plaza, 505 Travis St. You can watch the meeting here:

“The 2024 budget before you includes resources to address our most significant organizational challenge — recruiting and retaining police officers,” Mayor Tom Arceneaux says in a letter to council members. Below is the rest of the missive that the mayor sent Tuesday (Dec. 12):

Up for consideration as well as the general fund budget are the 2024 capital improvements budget, the 2024 budget for contractual services provided to SporTran by Metro Management Associates Inc., and the 2024 budgets for various funds, including the:

Riverfront Development Special Revenue Fund,

Retained Risk Special Revenue Fund,

MPC Special Revenue Fund,

Community Development Special Revenue Fund,

Grants Special Revenue Fund,

Shreveport Redevelopment Agency Special Revenue Fund,

Downtown Entertainment District Special Revenue Fund,

Golf Enterprise Fund,

Airports Enterprise Fund,

Water and Sewer Enterprise Fund,

Downtown Parking Enterprise Fund,

Convention Center Enterprise Fund,

Convention Center Hotel Enterprise Fund,

Debt Service Fund,

Solid Waste Enterprise Fund,

Streets Special Revenue Fund,

Diversion Program Special Revenue Fund, and the

Public Safety Special Revenue Fund.

Some of those funding proposals have amendments as well that must be considered.

And all of the budget ordinances must be adopted by Friday (Dec. 15).

Below is the agenda for the City Council meeting Tuesday (Dec. 12):

IN OTHER BUSINESS

Council members today also will consider final passage of an ordinance authorizing the lease of Millennium Studios to 50 Cent’s G-Unit Film & Television Louisiana LLC. Below are the related documents:

