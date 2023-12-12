Shreveport council agrees to lease Millennium Studios to Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson’s G-Unit
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport City Council members this afternoon unanimously authorized the lease of Millennium Studios to Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s G-Unit Film & Television Louisiana LLC.
