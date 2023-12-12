Getting Answers
Monroe, Ruston, Shreveport, and Vicksburg mayors to meet for I-20 Passenger Rail update

By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:12 PM CST
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The mayors of Monroe, Ruston, Vicksburg, and Shreveport are gathering at noon on Friday, Dec. 15 to give an update on the I-20 Passenger Rail - which will stretch through Shreveport, Ruston, and Monroe to Dallas.

On Dec. 8, the Southern Rail Commission announced that the I-20 Corridor Passenger Rail Service was given $500,000 from the Federal Railroad Administration in Corridor Identification and Development Program (CIDP) funding.

Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis and Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker released the following statements:

“We are excited and grateful for the Corridor ID award announcement, another sign of progress in the expansion of passenger rail service along the I-20 corridor. This transformative initiative is a testament to the unwavering dedication of Senator Bill Cassidy, the Southern Rail Commission, Amtrak, CPKC, LaDOTD, our state and federal delegation, and the collective vision of my colleagues, Mayors Walker, Arceneaux, and Flaggs who stand united in support. Together, we embarked on a journey that not only connects communities but also fuels the engine of economic opportunity, ensuring a brighter, more interconnected future for all. Together, we will continue to work to make passenger rail service a reality.”

Friday Ellis, Monroe Mayor

“This future investment is a direct result of a great partnership between Vicksburg, Monroe, Shreveport, and Ruston. We look forward to having rail service from our city to all parts of this great country. I want to personally thank Senator Bill Cassidy, Senator John Kennedy, and Representative Julia Letlow for seeing the opportunities this rail service will bring to us and so many others.”

Ronny Walker, Ruston Mayor

