Meet the Grinch, donate toys at ‘Welcome to Whoville’ event

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Six Shreveport businesses are coming together to spread holiday cheer to the community!

Bebe’s Nails & Spa, Captivating Beauty Bar, Haus of Beaute, Red River Nutrition, Sevenology Esthetics & Co., and Tiffany Robinson Photography are hosting “Welcome to Whoville.” Kids will get to take a free picture with the Grinch, play games, get their faces painted, eat treats and more!

The businesses will also be collecting new toys for their toy drive. Attendees are encouraged to bring an unwrapped gift.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 2459 E. 70th Street.

