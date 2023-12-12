Getting Answers
Mason scores 20, Texas State routs Jarvis Christian 107-58

Jordan Mason scored 20 points to lead seven players in double figures and Texas State rolled to a 107-58 victory over Jarvis Christian
By By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Jordan Mason scored 20 points to lead seven players in double figures and Texas State rolled to a 107-58 victory over Jarvis Christian on Monday night.

Mason added six rebounds, six assists and four steals for the Bobcats (4-5). Dylan Dawson and reserve Elijah Tate scored 13 apiece. Brandon Love and reserve Dontae Horne added 12 points each. Josh O'Garro pitched in with 10 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals. Chris Nix contributed 10 points and nine rebounds off the bench.

Freshman reserve Michael Wynn had 19 points and eight rebounds to pace the Bulldogs. Jorden Clark scored 10.

