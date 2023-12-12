Man arrested for allegedly sending explicit pictures to 14-year-old
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 9:02 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man has been arrested following an investigation by vice agents with the Shreveport Police Department.
Darryl Hawkins, 44, was arrested for computer-aided solicitation of a minor after he allegedly sent pornographic images to a 14-year-old. If convicted, Hawkins could face up to 10 years in prison.
SPD asks for the community to always report any suspicious activities involving minors.
